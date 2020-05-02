15334 Southeast 178th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Appealing, unfurnished, single-family home property rental with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on a quiet neighborhood in Fairwood, WA!



The interior features hardwood floors, fireplace, furnace, ceiling fan, and basement. Its kitchen has ready-to-use appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air gas heating. Balcony or deck overlooking the yard and access to a bedroom. 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. Its a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $250 annually (non-refundable).



Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. (Tenants will be responsible for the violation fees if the landlord gets penalized by HOA.)



Utilities:

Waste Management of Rainier (garbage, recycle, yard waste): Call to start service (206-243-4050). Pick up - call to confirm. Billed every three months.



Cedar River (sewer): Call to start service (425-255-6370). Billed every two months. Duplicate bills will be sent to Occupant (Tenant) for payment and Owner (Hunziker) for file.



Soos Creek (water): Call to start service (253-630-9900).

Billed every two months. Duplicate bills will be sent to Occupant (Tenant) for payment and Owner (Hunziker) for file.



Puget Power (gas and electricity) - Call to start service

888-225-5773, M-F, 7:30am to 6:30pm. Billed monthly.

Telephone, Internet, and Television - personal choice.



Yard Work: Tenants will mow the lawn and maintain the yard (HOA standards)



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



(RLNE5622323)