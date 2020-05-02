All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

15334 Southeast 178th Street

15334 Southeast 178th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fairwood
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Appealing, unfurnished, single-family home property rental with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on a quiet neighborhood in Fairwood, WA!

The interior features hardwood floors, fireplace, furnace, ceiling fan, and basement. Its kitchen has ready-to-use appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air gas heating. Balcony or deck overlooking the yard and access to a bedroom. 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. Its a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $250 annually (non-refundable).

Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. (Tenants will be responsible for the violation fees if the landlord gets penalized by HOA.)

Utilities:
Waste Management of Rainier (garbage, recycle, yard waste): Call to start service (206-243-4050). Pick up - call to confirm. Billed every three months.

Cedar River (sewer): Call to start service (425-255-6370). Billed every two months. Duplicate bills will be sent to Occupant (Tenant) for payment and Owner (Hunziker) for file.

Soos Creek (water): Call to start service (253-630-9900).
Billed every two months. Duplicate bills will be sent to Occupant (Tenant) for payment and Owner (Hunziker) for file.

Puget Power (gas and electricity) - Call to start service
888-225-5773, M-F, 7:30am to 6:30pm. Billed monthly.
Telephone, Internet, and Television - personal choice.

Yard Work: Tenants will mow the lawn and maintain the yard (HOA standards)

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5622323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have any available units?
15334 Southeast 178th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have?
Some of 15334 Southeast 178th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15334 Southeast 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15334 Southeast 178th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15334 Southeast 178th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15334 Southeast 178th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15334 Southeast 178th Street does offer parking.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15334 Southeast 178th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have a pool?
No, 15334 Southeast 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 15334 Southeast 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15334 Southeast 178th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15334 Southeast 178th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15334 Southeast 178th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
