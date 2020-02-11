All apartments in Fairwood
13441 SE 181st St

13441 Southeast 181st Street · No Longer Available
Location

13441 Southeast 181st Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in nice, quiet neighborhood. Super Close to Schools, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Parks, Biking/Running Trails and Easy Access to Freeways. This beautifully crafted 2 story home offers 4BR/2.5BA. Features include: * Open Floor Plan * High Ceilings * Hardwood Floors * Spacious Kitchen w/Big Island * Stainless Steel Appliances * Quartz Counter Top * 2 Car Garage * Full Fenced Backyard * Security System * Plenty of Storage Space NOTE: Home is NOT furnished.

Terms: 1 Year Lease (negotiable for longer if tenant desires)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13441 SE 181st St have any available units?
13441 SE 181st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 13441 SE 181st St have?
Some of 13441 SE 181st St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13441 SE 181st St currently offering any rent specials?
13441 SE 181st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 SE 181st St pet-friendly?
No, 13441 SE 181st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 13441 SE 181st St offer parking?
Yes, 13441 SE 181st St offers parking.
Does 13441 SE 181st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13441 SE 181st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 SE 181st St have a pool?
No, 13441 SE 181st St does not have a pool.
Does 13441 SE 181st St have accessible units?
No, 13441 SE 181st St does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 SE 181st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13441 SE 181st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13441 SE 181st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13441 SE 181st St does not have units with air conditioning.

