13441 SE 181st St

Located in nice, quiet neighborhood. Super Close to Schools, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Parks, Biking/Running Trails and Easy Access to Freeways. This beautifully crafted 2 story home offers 4BR/2.5BA. Features include: * Open Floor Plan * High Ceilings * Hardwood Floors * Spacious Kitchen w/Big Island * Stainless Steel Appliances * Quartz Counter Top * 2 Car Garage * Full Fenced Backyard * Security System * Plenty of Storage Space NOTE: Home is NOT furnished.



Terms: 1 Year Lease (negotiable for longer if tenant desires)