south forest park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
169 Apartments for rent in South Forest Park, Everett, WA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven
4632 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1108 57th Street SE Unit B
1108 57th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1604 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Everett! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of South Forest Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
861 sqft
Located close to downtown Everett and within a mile of Interstate 5, this lakeside community offers apartments boasting their own patio/balcony, fully fitted kitchens, and built-in fireplaces. Enjoy the on-site parking and clubhouse facilities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Cady Rd #G-106
820 Cady Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
955 sqft
Pet Friendly HOME!!!! $750 OFF RENT! READY NOW!!! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $750 OFF 1st Month's RENT! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
423 – 75th Street SE #B29
423 75th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Condo With Beautiful Lake Views *Available Now* - This top floor unit has been recently remodeled and has beautiful views of Lake Beverly from it's private deck.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3501 Colby Ave #306
3501 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of South Forest Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
