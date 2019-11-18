8511 Maple Lane

Amenities

Fantastic super clean mid century one level family home with large lot and park like grounds in a very quiet family neighborhood of well cared for homes and long time residents. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom with very nice finishes. The home features 3 large bedrooms with tons of wonderful natural light and two bathrooms. The main bathroom has a large tub, skylights, linen closet, quartz countertops and tile floor. The second bathroom features a large step in shower, vanity with quartz counter top, and tile floors. The chefs kitchen is connected to a family room with a large eating bar, top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, lots of built in shelving, wine storage, and desk area off the kitchen it also features a very unique deck/patio area off the kitchen for close proximity grilling and entertainment. Custom cabinets and lighting make this kitchen a center point for gathering and entertaining. There is a very large formal dining room off the kitchen and family room area with French doors that lead out to a large arbore patio area for fabulous outdoor dining. The living room features a large wood burning fireplace to an extra bonus family room with beautiful stone and concrete mantle. Seperate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, basin sink and water with lots of cabinets and counterspace. This home has a one car garage, lots of storage, and off street parking for up to four vehicles. This home is located within 1.5 miles of Sherwood Elementary, College Place Middle School and Edmonds Woodway High School is only one mile away, and it's only 30 minute train ride to Seattle. minimum twelve month lease $ 2700.00 per month with a $ 2000.00 fully refundable security deposit with good credit and verifiable references. Minimum twelve month lease. Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Sorry no pets is preferred but negotiable. For more information and to schedule a tour of this lovely home please contact Mike Carlson @ 206-734-7707. all applications are completed on line and there is a $ 45.00 application fee for each applicant.