Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3033 Hollywood Ave N E

3033 Hollywood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3033 Hollywood Avenue Northeast, Enetai, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly remodeled 3bdm 2bth. Fenced yard - Property Id: 208871

Beautiful newly remodeled large 3bdm/2bth home for rent! Spacious walk in closet in master bedroom. Wrap around deck, fenced yard, & ample storage shed. Garage with remote. Washer/dryer included. Must see to appreciate! No pets/smoking. $1800./mo. $1800.dep. Available now! Private showing only. Call Gerry between 9am-6pm@253 686 8365. No texts!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208871
Property Id 208871

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have any available units?
3033 Hollywood Ave N E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
What amenities does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have?
Some of 3033 Hollywood Ave N E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Hollywood Ave N E currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Hollywood Ave N E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Hollywood Ave N E pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enetai.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E offers parking.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have a pool?
No, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have accessible units?
No, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Hollywood Ave N E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Hollywood Ave N E does not have units with air conditioning.

