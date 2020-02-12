All apartments in Enetai
Find more places like 2635 Perry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enetai, WA
/
2635 Perry Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

2635 Perry Avenue

2635 Perry Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2635 Perry Avenue Northeast, Enetai, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy one bedroom unit on backside of duplex located near PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and just outside of Manette. This home boasts a large workshop for tenant use. Home has plenty of parking, a fenced yard and covered patio. Fresh paint throughout and new range pending! Water and sewer are billed at an additional $50 per month. Pet's possible with owner approval, approved screening and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Perry Avenue have any available units?
2635 Perry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
What amenities does 2635 Perry Avenue have?
Some of 2635 Perry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Perry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Perry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Perry Avenue offers parking.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Perry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2635 Perry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2635 Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Perry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Perry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 Perry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College