2635 Perry Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy one bedroom unit on backside of duplex located near PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and just outside of Manette. This home boasts a large workshop for tenant use. Home has plenty of parking, a fenced yard and covered patio. Fresh paint throughout and new range pending! Water and sewer are billed at an additional $50 per month. Pet's possible with owner approval, approved screening and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.