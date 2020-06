Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

611 E Bender Rd Available 09/01/20 - This spacious home is clean and ready for you! Enjoy 1568 square feet of living space. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with BONUS Room! Vaulted ceilings, extra large living room, eating bar + nook for your meals. Central Air Conditioning will keep you cool in the hot summers! Natural Gas forced air heat. Natural Gas Range. Fenced front and back yard. Sprinkler system. Walk-in closet. Close to CWU. Includes all appliances with Washer / Dryer. Call to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5818439)