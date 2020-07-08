/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Ellensburg, WA with washer-dryer
2310 N Brentwood St
2310 Brentwood Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1161 sqft
2310 N Brentwood St Available 08/06/20 Make This Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Your Home! - This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout! Open Kitchen, living room and dining area. Wood flooring in all common areas and carpeted bedrooms.
505 E Kristen Ave
505 Kristen Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room.
901 E White Birch Ave
901 White Birch Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
901 E White Birch Ave Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a 1/2 bath in the master bedroom. Available for an early to mid August move-in. Open concept living, kitchen, and dining area.
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1637 sqft
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in.
117 W Helena Ave
117 W Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
117 W Helena Ave Available 08/03/20 A sweetheart of a home ! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, washer/dryer, fenced in yard, air conditioning, short distance from CWU, The garage is fully insulated,
506 E Helena Avenue - 1
506 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to hospital & schools. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking.
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.
507 N Ruby Street - 1
507 N Ruby St, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 BR 21/2 Bath High end Townhouse, granite counter tops, with tile in baths , spacious bedrooms with individual bathrooms, efficiency heating and a/c system throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer and microwave, hi-speed internet.
206 E 7th Avenue - 1
206 E 7th Ave, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 BR 21/2 Bath High end Townhouse, granite counter tops, with tile in baths , spacious bedrooms with individual bathrooms, efficiency heating and a/c system throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer and microwave, hi-speed internet.
508 E Helena Avenue - 1
508 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to CWU. Cats ok Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided.