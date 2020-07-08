/
5 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellensburg, WA
1200 N Water St A
1200 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$900
Unit A Available 08/20/20 1200 water unit A - Property Id: 135982 One bedroom duplex close to CWU. Sit in back by the creek and study or relax. This property is currently occupied will be available on Aug 1st if this year.
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1637 sqft
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in.
2402 N Water St
2402 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great Home 4 U - (RLNE4062431)
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.
705 Mountain View Rd
705 E Mountain View Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1678 sqft
Ellensburg Rambler - This cute three bedroom, two bathroom Ellensburg home has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Updated living room and flooring. Utilities are not included, Washer/Dryer hookups in laundry room.