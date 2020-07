Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse media room playground

Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs. Just a short walk from campus, your apartment is loaded with features that simplify your life. Save up time for studying and socializing thanks to your in-home washer and dryer set and a dishwasher. Your bedroom, complete with generous closet space, is a personal sanctuary and your private balcony may become your new favorite place to hang out. Way more than a place to rest your head, Central Park is a community stocked full of exciting amenities. During the colder months, stay indoors and make use of the fitness center or the resident clubhouse, which has a movie theater and TV lounge. When the weather warms up, relax poolside or perfect your three-point shot on the basketball court. When its time to hit the books, you can focus your thoughts or print your papers in the business center. When exams are over, plan a celebratory cookout around the community grilling stations. Central Park is perfectly placed near extra-curricular activities and Ellensburg hotspots, too. You can get a morning pick-me-up at Starbucks, meet friends at The Porch or grab a pie from Brooklyns Pizzeria. With I-90 nearby, trips to Seattle are a breeze. Come see your new home at Central Park now.