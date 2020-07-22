/
kittitas county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Kittitas County, WA📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 E 19th Avenue - 1
1012 East 19th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Ask about the Move In Special. Well designed 3 BR duplex with vaulted ceilings, laundry center, patio and storage. Enjoy the open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms. Close to CWU. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 N Walnut St, #2
1920 North Walnut Street, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
1920 N Walnut St, #2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 1 Bedroom Home With Premium Upgrades! - Be the first person to live in this brand new 1 bedroom home! Available for approximate early August move-in.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2310 N Brentwood St
2310 Brentwood Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1161 sqft
2310 N Brentwood St Available 08/06/20 Make This Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Your Home! - This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout! Open Kitchen, living room and dining area. Wood flooring in all common areas and carpeted bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 E Kristen Ave
505 Kristen Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2402 N Water St
2402 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great Home 4 U - (RLNE4062431)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 N Brook Ct
1330 Brook Court, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
1330 N Brook Ct Available 07/29/20 Freshly Updated and Remodeled! - You have to check out this great value in Ellensburg! Freshly remodeled with all new paint, new flooring, new Cadet heaters for efficient zone heating.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1401 N Water St - 3
1401 N Water St, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
New, High End Townhouse located at 14th & Water near CWU. Your kitchen provides lots of cabinet space & opens to a great room. The living/dining area is spacious with 9 ft ceilings and laminate flooring.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
551 W Pacific Ave
551 Pacific Avenue, Ronald, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Custom Ronald Home - This custom 3 bedroom home is on a large lot, has. a fenced yard and RV parking. Close to Lake Cle Elum, Restaurants and tons of outdoor recreation. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. (RLNE5667911)
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Mountain View Rd
705 E Mountain View Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1678 sqft
Ellensburg Rambler - This cute three bedroom, two bathroom Ellensburg home has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Updated living room and flooring. Utilities are not included, Washer/Dryer hookups in laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Kittitas County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9970 US Hwy 12
9970 US Highway 12, Yakima County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
728 sqft
9970 US Hwy 12 Available 07/24/20 Home for Rent - 2/bedroom, 1/bath home with new flooring, countertops cabinets, fresh paint, and carpet. Close distance to schools, restaurants, convenience stores, coffee shops, and more. Super convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06
100 Simon St SE, East Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06 Available 08/05/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - Newly Remodeled Condo 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet, residential. Kitchen has all new appliances and a full size washer and Dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mesa
1705 Gordon Road, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$695
Mesa Apartments - Property Id: 315610 Mesa Apartments is a 93 unit, 2-story complex located in Yakima, WA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1415 Seneca Ave
1415 Seneca Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
1415 Seneca Ave - 1415 Available 08/10/20 1415 Seneca Ave - Cute 864 sq ft, two bedroom, one bath house that includes a cozy fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups, a single car garage and additional parking on the street.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 N. 36th Ave
322 North 36th Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
322 N.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kittitas County area include Cascadia College, Bellevue College, Everett Community College, Green River College, and Bastyr University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
