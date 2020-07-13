All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated July 17 2019

9522 28th St Ct E

9522 28th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

9522 28th Street Court East, Edgewood, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Must See Edgewood Home! - **Application Pending.**

Beautiful 4bed/2.25bath home with recent upgrades on a large fenced lot. Main level features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with half bath and walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and SS appliances (Except fridge). Large sun deck overlooks fenced backyard w/ play structure. Downstairs features second Master BR, laundry, rec room and giant storage area. 2 car garage plus RV parking.

Single small animal considered on case by case basis.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#339

(RLNE3338532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 28th St Ct E have any available units?
9522 28th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 9522 28th St Ct E have?
Some of 9522 28th St Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 28th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
9522 28th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 28th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 28th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 9522 28th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 28th St Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 9522 28th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 9522 28th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 28th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 28th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 28th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
