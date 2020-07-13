9522 28th St Ct E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See Edgewood Home! - **Application Pending.**



Beautiful 4bed/2.25bath home with recent upgrades on a large fenced lot. Main level features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with half bath and walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and SS appliances (Except fridge). Large sun deck overlooks fenced backyard w/ play structure. Downstairs features second Master BR, laundry, rec room and giant storage area. 2 car garage plus RV parking.



Single small animal considered on case by case basis.



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#339



(RLNE3338532)