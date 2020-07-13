9522 28th St Ct E

Amenities
Must See Edgewood Home! - **Application Pending.**
Beautiful 4bed/2.25bath home with recent upgrades on a large fenced lot. Main level features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with half bath and walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and SS appliances (Except fridge). Large sun deck overlooks fenced backyard w/ play structure. Downstairs features second Master BR, laundry, rec room and giant storage area. 2 car garage plus RV parking.
Single small animal considered on case by case basis.
Forrest@HavenRent.com
#339
(RLNE3338532)