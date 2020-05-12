Amenities

2658 81st Ave Ct E Edgewood - Welcome home to this six bedroom daylight basement home! Open concept main floor features synthetic hardwood throughout, granite island and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room to barbecue on the second level deck while enjoying the privacy & beauty of the green belt in the back yard. Downstairs features large bonus room, 2 bedrooms+ bathroom. Upstairs includes master suite and 3 additional bedrooms + bathroom. Best floor plan & in a desired location of Edgewood! $45 application fee per adult. No pets, no smoking. Apply today @ MainSteetManagementWA.com



No Pets Allowed



