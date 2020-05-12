All apartments in Edgewood
1909 122nd Avenue East
1909 122nd Avenue East

1909 122nd Avenue East
Location

1909 122nd Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful, 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath Home located on a Large corner lot!! Spacious Family Kitchen, Family room, and Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms!!! Formal Dining room, and Breakfast nook in Kitchen!!!!Garage is not accessible!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: $75 Deposit paid to Edgewood + $50 Application fee to Edgewood
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Murray
Septic: $25 month in addition to Rent
Heat System: GFA

$450 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $4400

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have any available units?
1909 122nd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
Is 1909 122nd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1909 122nd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 122nd Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 122nd Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 1909 122nd Avenue East offers parking.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 122nd Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1909 122nd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1909 122nd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 122nd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 122nd Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 122nd Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
