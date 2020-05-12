1909 122nd Avenue East

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath Home located on a Large corner lot!! Spacious Family Kitchen, Family room, and Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms!!! Formal Dining room, and Breakfast nook in Kitchen!!!!Garage is not accessible!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Water: $75 Deposit paid to Edgewood + $50 Application fee to Edgewood

Gas: PSE

Refuse: Murray

Septic: $25 month in addition to Rent

Heat System: GFA



$450 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $4400



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.