1909 122nd Avenue East

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Beautiful, 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath Home located on a Large corner lot!! Spacious Family Kitchen, Family room, and Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms!!! Formal Dining room, and Breakfast nook in Kitchen!!!!Garage is not accessible!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: $75 Deposit paid to Edgewood + $50 Application fee to Edgewood
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Murray
Septic: $25 month in addition to Rent
Heat System: GFA
$450 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $4400
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.