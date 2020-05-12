10521 36th Street East

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dining area, Appliances with no microwave One Oversized garage, Not fenced, located on a dead end street.



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Refuse: Murrys

Water: Paid in addition to rent

Septic: $25.00

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Water and Yard $100 In addition to rent



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3075.00



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.