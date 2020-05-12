All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10521 36th Street East

10521 36th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

10521 36th Street East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dining area, Appliances with no microwave One Oversized garage, Not fenced, located on a dead end street.

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Water: Paid in addition to rent
Septic: $25.00
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Water and Yard $100 In addition to rent

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3075.00

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 36th Street East have any available units?
10521 36th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
Is 10521 36th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
10521 36th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 36th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 10521 36th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 10521 36th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 10521 36th Street East offers parking.
Does 10521 36th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 36th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 36th Street East have a pool?
No, 10521 36th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 10521 36th Street East have accessible units?
No, 10521 36th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 36th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10521 36th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10521 36th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10521 36th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.

