Eastmont, WA
2914 116th St SE
2914 116th St SE

2914 116th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2914 116th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Be the first to live in a brand new, modern open plan house. Never before used-EVERYTHING! Superb central location on the border of Mill Creek & the beautiful Sliver Lake. Treat yourself to the upscale Mill Creek Town Center restaurants & shopping. Very close to urban amenities, freeways, park & ride etc. Good school district. The house interior has an unique artsy beauty, not found in any mass produced complexs or developments. The kitchen is anchored by a chef style island range that openly flows to the living room, dining room and deck, perfect for entertaining guests. All appliances and fixtures are energy efficient and a tankless water heater all this is a huge saving on energy bills. Granite countertops, hi end soft close cabinets. Cozy custom fireplace(gas). Bathroom has his & hers sinks, double granite top vanity with additional 3rd vanity/make-up granite desk.(a number of people can prep at the same time) Heated large format tile floor. Bedrooms have built-in closets and the master bedroom has his and hers closets plus a 3rd unique shoe closet. One could lay in bed and gaze at the trees and sky through the master bedroom skylight. Live edge timber gas fireplace and banister. Hard-oak floors, plush thick carpets in rooms. Smart Wifi capable Thermostat HVAC heating, . Private laundry in unit, attached garage(1x car), plenty of driveway parking & garden.

NOTE: This is an amazing discounted rate for the following 2 reasons.
1. Possible, totally separate, daytime development out back of this house. 12 mth lease w/ the discounted rent 1st month. & months where there is active construction(4-8 mth?). Months where there is no construction activity & after completion the rent would revert to fair market rate(appox $2095/m+utilities).
2. There is sep. entrance, secure, MIL basement unit downstairs with no access to the main house.(not included) The bi state landlord is using the MIL unit for part time accom. since the landlord travels extensively for work.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5449965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

