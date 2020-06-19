1425 - 105th Place S.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available on or before July 1st, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake.



This popular floor plan provides a great-room style main living area with lots of natural light, opens to spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lots of storage and slider to private balcony. Top floor features nice sized master bedroom with attached bath, second bedroom, full sized guest bath and laundry area. Third bedroom is located on ground floor and accessed thru garage. Perfect for office, den or play room and has slider to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, Owner is firm on no pets.



Tenant pays all utilities. Move in funds include one months rent, sec deposit and $100 lock fee. Shown by appointment only.



For information Contact Judy Bradley at 425-602-1175 or judybradley@cbbain.com



*photo's may be of similar unit with same floorplan



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845706)