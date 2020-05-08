13028 24th Dr. SE

Amenities

This fantastic & private Duplex unit located just North of Mill Creek is a great alternative to Condo or Apartment living. The Large Entry leads up into the large Living room with Decorative Fireplace and Large Windows, which flows into the Dining room over looking the back yard. The unit features a Large Kitchen with Freshly painted Cabinets, and Eat-In Dining area and access to back the Deck. Unit has a Master Bedroom with good Closet Space and an On-Suite Bathroom with Standing Tile Shower. The other two bedrooms are good sized and share the Large Guest Bath which has a Tub/Shower combo. There is also a One Car Garage included and an extra Storage closet under the entry stairs. ** Washer & Dryer hook ups in the Garage, Tenant to provide their own Washer & Dryer ** ** NO Yard maintenance required of tenants **.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,250 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: One Small Dog allowed, under 25lbs (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) * Fireplace is not for burning, only decoration *

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750 | Security Deposit $1,750 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



