All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 13028 24th Dr. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
13028 24th Dr. SE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

13028 24th Dr. SE

13028 24th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

13028 24th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This fantastic & private Duplex unit located just North of Mill Creek is a great alternative to Condo or Apartment living. The Large Entry leads up into the large Living room with Decorative Fireplace and Large Windows, which flows into the Dining room over looking the back yard. The unit features a Large Kitchen with Freshly painted Cabinets, and Eat-In Dining area and access to back the Deck. Unit has a Master Bedroom with good Closet Space and an On-Suite Bathroom with Standing Tile Shower. The other two bedrooms are good sized and share the Large Guest Bath which has a Tub/Shower combo. There is also a One Car Garage included and an extra Storage closet under the entry stairs. ** Washer & Dryer hook ups in the Garage, Tenant to provide their own Washer & Dryer ** ** NO Yard maintenance required of tenants **.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,250 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: One Small Dog allowed, under 25lbs (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) * Fireplace is not for burning, only decoration *
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750 | Security Deposit $1,750 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Washer/Dryer Hookups, Fenced Backyard, Garage, Furnace Gas, Air Conditioning, One small dog under 25lbs no cats no puppies or kittens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have any available units?
13028 24th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 13028 24th Dr. SE have?
Some of 13028 24th Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13028 24th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
13028 24th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13028 24th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13028 24th Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 13028 24th Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13028 24th Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 13028 24th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 13028 24th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13028 24th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13028 24th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13028 24th Dr. SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastmont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEastmont Apartments with Garages
Eastmont Apartments with Washer-DryersEastmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastmont Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College