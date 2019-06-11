All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

12112 47th Dr. SE

12112 47th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12112 47th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/968fc54052 ---- Charming and newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a wonderful quiet cul de sac with a beautiful view. The home features a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, Quartz counters, & vinyl flooring. The large living/dining room with a cozy fireplace has French doors opening onto a large back deck that is an entertainers dream. The sunken family room opens onto a patio and large back yard. The house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. Located in the highly rated Snohomish school district. $13.50 monthly utility fee will apply. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojo.com or go to https://showmojo.com/l/968fc54052 Large Entertaining Back Yard. Large Private Deck New Kitchen Flooring Newly Updated Kitchen Quiet Cul De Sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have any available units?
12112 47th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
Is 12112 47th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
12112 47th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12112 47th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12112 47th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12112 47th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
