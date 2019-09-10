All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

11704 59th Dr SE

11704 59th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11704 59th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98296
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
11704 59th Dr SE - (FOR RENT) Welcome home to the Outlook Ridge community. Features office with hardwood floors, great room by gas fireplace, Trex deck. Backs to luscious green space, and offers a fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms or 3 and a bonus upstairs. Master features walk-in, soaking tub, and his/her vanity. Bonus: Partial view Sno. valley. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11704 59th Dr SE have any available units?
11704 59th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 11704 59th Dr SE have?
Some of 11704 59th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11704 59th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
11704 59th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 59th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11704 59th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11704 59th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
