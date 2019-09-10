Amenities

11704 59th Dr SE - (FOR RENT) Welcome home to the Outlook Ridge community. Features office with hardwood floors, great room by gas fireplace, Trex deck. Backs to luscious green space, and offers a fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms or 3 and a bonus upstairs. Master features walk-in, soaking tub, and his/her vanity. Bonus: Partial view Sno. valley. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5039561)