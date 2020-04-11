All apartments in East Renton Highlands
East Renton Highlands, WA
18100 SE 132nd St # A
18100 SE 132nd St # A

18100 Southeast 132nd Street
Location

18100 Southeast 132nd Street, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Enjoy the peaceful setting on a quiet 4-acre horse ranch surrounded by beauty. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has a rustic, cabin-like feel with over 1,800 square feet of spacious living. Beautiful wood beam ceilings with skylights. Large rec area for media room and games, plus large work space with sink great for an art studio. Washer and dryer. Utilities are included! Small dog upon approval with additional pet deposit. Absolutely no smoking, inside or out. Owners live on property in main house. Viewings by appointment only. Horse stalls also available for rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5636893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

