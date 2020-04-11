18100 SE 132nd St # A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking media room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Enjoy the peaceful setting on a quiet 4-acre horse ranch surrounded by beauty. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has a rustic, cabin-like feel with over 1,800 square feet of spacious living. Beautiful wood beam ceilings with skylights. Large rec area for media room and games, plus large work space with sink great for an art studio. Washer and dryer. Utilities are included! Small dog upon approval with additional pet deposit. Absolutely no smoking, inside or out. Owners live on property in main house. Viewings by appointment only. Horse stalls also available for rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5636893)