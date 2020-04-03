All apartments in East Renton Highlands
East Renton Highlands, WA
15629 SE 124th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:12 PM

15629 SE 124th Street

15629 Southeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15629 Southeast 124th Street, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Fully remodeled from studs up! Gorgeous rambler on private road in the desirable Issaquah School District. Features all new EVERYTHING with great room design, SS appliances, granite counters, hardwood flooring and plenty of storage and plenty of natural light. Spacious living/great room with gas fireplace. Covered patio, fully fenced large, flat yard with fire pit. 2 car garage with counter/cupboards & tons of storage. RV or boat parking. Perfect location close to Issaquah, Hwy 900 & 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15629 SE 124th Street have any available units?
15629 SE 124th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Renton Highlands, WA.
What amenities does 15629 SE 124th Street have?
Some of 15629 SE 124th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15629 SE 124th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15629 SE 124th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15629 SE 124th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Renton Highlands.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15629 SE 124th Street offers parking.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street have a pool?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street have accessible units?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15629 SE 124th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15629 SE 124th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
