Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1829 Karcher Rd SE Available 05/01/20 Spacious two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome minutes from Hwy 3 and shopping - This wonderful two story townhouse has space for everyone.

Main floor has your living and dining rooms, as well as a nice kitchen with all appliances, including a microhood. Main floor also has a half bath as well as the doors out to the deck, as well as entry into the single car garage.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms, all a good size, with the Master having its own full bathroom. A full hall bath and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups finishes off your upper level. Washer and dryer present are not owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired/replaced if they should fail. They can however be removed at tenants request.

Freshly painted with new carpet throughout!

On city water and sewer, with forced air heat.

Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



