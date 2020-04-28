All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1829 Karcher Rd SE

1829 Karcher Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Karcher Road Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1829 Karcher Rd SE Available 05/01/20 Spacious two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome minutes from Hwy 3 and shopping - This wonderful two story townhouse has space for everyone.
Main floor has your living and dining rooms, as well as a nice kitchen with all appliances, including a microhood. Main floor also has a half bath as well as the doors out to the deck, as well as entry into the single car garage.
Upstairs are the three bedrooms, all a good size, with the Master having its own full bathroom. A full hall bath and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups finishes off your upper level. Washer and dryer present are not owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired/replaced if they should fail. They can however be removed at tenants request.
Freshly painted with new carpet throughout!
On city water and sewer, with forced air heat.
Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE2441670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have any available units?
1829 Karcher Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have?
Some of 1829 Karcher Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Karcher Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Karcher Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Karcher Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Karcher Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Karcher Rd SE offers parking.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Karcher Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1829 Karcher Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1829 Karcher Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Karcher Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Karcher Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1829 Karcher Rd SE has units with air conditioning.

