19925 133rd Ave SE

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Forest Trails - Renton - This beauty will go fast! Gorgeous in every way with Stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops spacious kitchen with center island range. Off the kitchen is the family room with gas burning fireplace. This lovely home also offers a formal dining room! All bedrooms are spacious and the master suite is nicely appointed with designer tile and large soaking tub.

The laundry room is nice size and offers newer front loading washer/dryer

Enjoy sunny days and warm evenings in your beautiful deck complete with furniture! On those chilly northwest days enjoy lounging in your private hot tub!



Owner providing bi-monthly landscaping and monthly hot tub maintenance for your convenience!!



Terms:

12 month lease

1st month rent and security deposit due at lease signing

Pets - case by case

$40 per adult non-refundable application fee



This is a non-smoking property thank you.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker. 206-909-5869



