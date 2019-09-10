19925 133rd Ave SE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Forest Trails - Renton - This beauty will go fast! Gorgeous in every way with Stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops spacious kitchen with center island range. Off the kitchen is the family room with gas burning fireplace. This lovely home also offers a formal dining room! All bedrooms are spacious and the master suite is nicely appointed with designer tile and large soaking tub.
The laundry room is nice size and offers newer front loading washer/dryer
Enjoy sunny days and warm evenings in your beautiful deck complete with furniture! On those chilly northwest days enjoy lounging in your private hot tub!
Owner providing bi-monthly landscaping and monthly hot tub maintenance for your convenience!!
Terms:
12 month lease
1st month rent and security deposit due at lease signing
Pets - case by case
$40 per adult non-refundable application fee
This is a non-smoking property thank you.
For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker. 206-909-5869
