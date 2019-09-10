All apartments in East Hill-Meridian
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

19925 133rd Ave SE

19925 133rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19925 133rd Avenue Southeast, East Hill-Meridian, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Forest Trails - Renton - This beauty will go fast! Gorgeous in every way with Stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops spacious kitchen with center island range. Off the kitchen is the family room with gas burning fireplace. This lovely home also offers a formal dining room! All bedrooms are spacious and the master suite is nicely appointed with designer tile and large soaking tub.
The laundry room is nice size and offers newer front loading washer/dryer
Enjoy sunny days and warm evenings in your beautiful deck complete with furniture! On those chilly northwest days enjoy lounging in your private hot tub!

Owner providing bi-monthly landscaping and monthly hot tub maintenance for your convenience!!

Terms:
12 month lease
1st month rent and security deposit due at lease signing
Pets - case by case
$40 per adult non-refundable application fee

This is a non-smoking property thank you.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker. 206-909-5869

(RLNE5132564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have any available units?
19925 133rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hill-Meridian, WA.
What amenities does 19925 133rd Ave SE have?
Some of 19925 133rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19925 133rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
19925 133rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19925 133rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19925 133rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 19925 133rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19925 133rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 19925 133rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 19925 133rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19925 133rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19925 133rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19925 133rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
