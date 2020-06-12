/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1693 Burnside Place Unit C
1693 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1047 sqft
DuPont 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage - DuPont, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo/townhome with 1 car attached garage. Adjacent to HOA maintained greenspace. Upper level unit with wide stair case. Covered outside balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
2162 Palisade
2162 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1065 sqft
2162 Palisade Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Village
1 Unit Available
701 Louviers Avenue
701 Louviers Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
701 Louviers Avenue - Historic DuPont- Great 2 bedroom,1 bath plus large loft as storage or 2 extra bedrooms . Large fully fenced large lot with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen range/oven being updated. Lovely covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F
1656 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1089 sqft
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Lakes
6 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
935 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West End
54 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Lakewood
3 Units Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
24 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
North Lakewood
12 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7515 288th St S, Unit B
7515 288th Street South, Pierce County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
7515 288th St S, Unit B Available 06/30/20 Open to Applications - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba, w/ 1,000 SQ FT Rambler with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel & white appliances, ceiling fan w/light fixture, nice size mudd room, and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
972 sqft
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Pending Application - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).
