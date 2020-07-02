23410 18th Ave. S. J302

Amenities
Beautiful top floor condo - Property Id: 108778
Fantastic location, close to Highline College and major highways, yet in a peaceful wooded environment.
2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms
Top floor corner unit with a secured private entry
Spacious floor plan opens to a living room with a wood burning fireplace and nice views of the greenbelt
Nice interior paint and well maintained freshly professionally cleaned carpet
Unit has crown molding, vinyl blinds, and good quality throughout
Open to dining room and kitchen with Frigidaire appliances and lots of cupboards
Included in the unit are a full sized washer and dryer in hallway closet
There is a nice balcony with storage off the dining room and serene views of trees and nature
Amenities include: pool, hot tub, clubhouse, playground and meeting room
Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent
There is a carport space and an uncovered parking space included
Condo sits in the heart of the highly desired Hillwood community near beautiful downtown Des Moines as well as the SeaTac Airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108778
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5672276)