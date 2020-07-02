23410 18th Ave. S. J302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool

Beautiful top floor condo - Property Id: 108778



Fantastic location, close to Highline College and major highways, yet in a peaceful wooded environment.

2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms

Top floor corner unit with a secured private entry

Spacious floor plan opens to a living room with a wood burning fireplace and nice views of the greenbelt

Nice interior paint and well maintained freshly professionally cleaned carpet

Unit has crown molding, vinyl blinds, and good quality throughout

Open to dining room and kitchen with Frigidaire appliances and lots of cupboards

Included in the unit are a full sized washer and dryer in hallway closet

There is a nice balcony with storage off the dining room and serene views of trees and nature

Amenities include: pool, hot tub, clubhouse, playground and meeting room

Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent

There is a carport space and an uncovered parking space included

Condo sits in the heart of the highly desired Hillwood community near beautiful downtown Des Moines as well as the SeaTac Airport.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108778

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672276)