22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201

22999 Marine View Drive South · (425) 830-3430
Location

22999 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning Views - Waterfront Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Des Moines - This lovely condo sits right next to 250 feet of private sandy beach with unobstructed water views. Tastefully updated and sparkling clean, this spacious condo has a remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new carpet, paint and blinds. You'll love sitting on your private balcony with views stretching over the water to the Olympic Mountains and Maury Island. Situated in the desirable Whaler's Village condo complex, this gated community boasts beachfront heated swimming pool and beautifully landscaped grounds. Just steps away from the Des Moines Marina, Anthony's Homeport and the vibrant downtown area.

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: rent $1900, refundable security deposit $1900; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person 18 years and older, is charged at the time of application and is non refundable.

(RLNE5906689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have any available units?
22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have?
Some of 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 currently offering any rent specials?
22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 pet-friendly?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 offer parking?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 does not offer parking.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have a pool?
Yes, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 has a pool.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have accessible units?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 does not have accessible units.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201 does not have units with air conditioning.
