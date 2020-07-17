22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201

Amenities

Stunning Views - Waterfront Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Des Moines - This lovely condo sits right next to 250 feet of private sandy beach with unobstructed water views. Tastefully updated and sparkling clean, this spacious condo has a remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new carpet, paint and blinds. You'll love sitting on your private balcony with views stretching over the water to the Olympic Mountains and Maury Island. Situated in the desirable Whaler's Village condo complex, this gated community boasts beachfront heated swimming pool and beautifully landscaped grounds. Just steps away from the Des Moines Marina, Anthony's Homeport and the vibrant downtown area.



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



Terms: rent $1900, refundable security deposit $1900; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person 18 years and older, is charged at the time of application and is non refundable.



