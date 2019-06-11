All apartments in Covington
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

25311 150th Place SE

25311 150th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25311 150th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Updated lovely spacious family house w/5 bedroom - Family lovely home looking for long term/responsible tenant. Large lot has a spacious room for your imagination. Shed in the back, cover carport/work area. 3 bedrooms, living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room on top floor. 2 bedrooms, family room with fireplace, full bath in lower floor. Great outdoor is perfect for family gathering and barbecue during summer. Minutes away to schools, shopping, freeways & Lake Meridian.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

(RLNE3226838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

