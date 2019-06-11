25311 150th Place SE

Amenities

carport recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Updated lovely spacious family house w/5 bedroom - Family lovely home looking for long term/responsible tenant. Large lot has a spacious room for your imagination. Shed in the back, cover carport/work area. 3 bedrooms, living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room on top floor. 2 bedrooms, family room with fireplace, full bath in lower floor. Great outdoor is perfect for family gathering and barbecue during summer. Minutes away to schools, shopping, freeways & Lake Meridian.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



(RLNE3226838)