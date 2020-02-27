All apartments in Covington
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

24409 183rd Avenue SE

24409 183rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24409 183rd Avenue Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
internet access
Limited Offer of One Time Move In Discount of 50% OFF for the 1st Month's rent for any contract signed (Must Move in )on or before the 29th of February!!!

Come and see this pretty and spacious 3,130-square-foot, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms single-family home in the peaceful and quiet neighborhood in Covington, Washington!

The bright and airy interior features green walls for the living room, polished hardwood, laminate, and carpet floors, tile floors in the bathroom, large windows with blinds, and an elegant fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, ample cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms have built-in closets. An installed ceiling fans, gas, forced-air heater serves as its climate control.

Outside, there are a 2-car attached garage, 2-car driveway parking, and a fenced yard. The tenant will take care of the yard. No pets but negotiable for cats only. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays trash, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, cleaning, and landscaping. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Near to public Transportation stops/hub, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Schools!

Nearby Parks: Cedar Creek Park, Lake Meridian Park, Lake Wilderness Park, and Soos Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Crestwood Elementary School - 0.59 mile, 6/10
Mattson Middle School - 1.08 miles, 5/10
Kentwood High School - 1.34 miles, 5/10
Tahoma Senior High School - 0.34 miles, 8/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have any available units?
24409 183rd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have?
Some of 24409 183rd Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24409 183rd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
24409 183rd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24409 183rd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24409 183rd Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 24409 183rd Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24409 183rd Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 24409 183rd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 24409 183rd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24409 183rd Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24409 183rd Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24409 183rd Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.

