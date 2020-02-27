24409 183rd Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly business center parking garage internet access

Limited Offer of One Time Move In Discount of 50% OFF for the 1st Month's rent for any contract signed (Must Move in )on or before the 29th of February!!!



Come and see this pretty and spacious 3,130-square-foot, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms single-family home in the peaceful and quiet neighborhood in Covington, Washington!



The bright and airy interior features green walls for the living room, polished hardwood, laminate, and carpet floors, tile floors in the bathroom, large windows with blinds, and an elegant fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, ample cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms have built-in closets. An installed ceiling fans, gas, forced-air heater serves as its climate control.



Outside, there are a 2-car attached garage, 2-car driveway parking, and a fenced yard. The tenant will take care of the yard. No pets but negotiable for cats only. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays trash, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, cleaning, and landscaping. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Near to public Transportation stops/hub, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Schools!



Nearby Parks: Cedar Creek Park, Lake Meridian Park, Lake Wilderness Park, and Soos Creek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Crestwood Elementary School - 0.59 mile, 6/10

Mattson Middle School - 1.08 miles, 5/10

Kentwood High School - 1.34 miles, 5/10

Tahoma Senior High School - 0.34 miles, 8/10



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5286535)