19110 SE 271st Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Finest Covington Renovation In Years - Tenant has vacated. Wait until you see what this owner has done!! New roof, new "green" hardwood floors downstairs, new carpeted rooms upstairs, new paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances of range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, new counter tops, new bath vanities, new bath slate floors, new fixtures throughout, The three fans with lights added in family room, informal dining and master br. not only have varying speeds, but also dimmers controlled by wall switches. This is all done in excellent colors and Contemporary styling. Incidentally, the owner includes alarm service in the rent. Washer and dryer, A/C and gas furnace are provided and included. One should note that the Honeywell AC has electronic air filters, so a higher level of polllutants is removed.

The yard is wedge-shaped in this cul-de-sac with river rock and small beds in front, with very large play areas under the large trees in the fenced back yard. There is a slider off the family room to a large patio. The family room has a gas fireplace insert for cozy winter nights and the AC can be used on our infrequent heat waves!

The location is just 2 blocks north of Kent-Kangley Road, the major east-west arterial to both Highway 18, SR 169 and SR 167, community shopping in both directions, and numerous lakes and parks in the surrounding area,

Please drive by the vacant dwelling and then call me for more details or to arrange a showing. I'm Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397. And know that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do NOT apply until you have seen the property and have talked to me.



(RLNE4126983)