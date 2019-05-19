All apartments in Covington
19110 SE 271st Ct

19110 Southeast 271st Court · No Longer Available
Location

19110 Southeast 271st Court, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Finest Covington Renovation In Years - Tenant has vacated. Wait until you see what this owner has done!! New roof, new "green" hardwood floors downstairs, new carpeted rooms upstairs, new paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances of range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, new counter tops, new bath vanities, new bath slate floors, new fixtures throughout, The three fans with lights added in family room, informal dining and master br. not only have varying speeds, but also dimmers controlled by wall switches. This is all done in excellent colors and Contemporary styling. Incidentally, the owner includes alarm service in the rent. Washer and dryer, A/C and gas furnace are provided and included. One should note that the Honeywell AC has electronic air filters, so a higher level of polllutants is removed.
The yard is wedge-shaped in this cul-de-sac with river rock and small beds in front, with very large play areas under the large trees in the fenced back yard. There is a slider off the family room to a large patio. The family room has a gas fireplace insert for cozy winter nights and the AC can be used on our infrequent heat waves!
The location is just 2 blocks north of Kent-Kangley Road, the major east-west arterial to both Highway 18, SR 169 and SR 167, community shopping in both directions, and numerous lakes and parks in the surrounding area,
Please drive by the vacant dwelling and then call me for more details or to arrange a showing. I'm Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397. And know that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do NOT apply until you have seen the property and have talked to me.

(RLNE4126983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have any available units?
19110 SE 271st Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 19110 SE 271st Ct have?
Some of 19110 SE 271st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19110 SE 271st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19110 SE 271st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19110 SE 271st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19110 SE 271st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct offer parking?
No, 19110 SE 271st Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19110 SE 271st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have a pool?
No, 19110 SE 271st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have accessible units?
No, 19110 SE 271st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19110 SE 271st Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19110 SE 271st Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19110 SE 271st Ct has units with air conditioning.
