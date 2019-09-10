All apartments in Cottage Lake
18221 NE 189th St

18221 Northeast 189th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18221 Northeast 189th Street, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Woodinville Cottage Lake. 3/4 acre. 3 Miles to Woodinville, Big RV Parking - Well maintained home on private 3/4 acre lot in a community of homes on large lots.
* The Living room and dining room feature a vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors.
* Kitchen with granite counters.
* Large sun deck off the kitchen withe greenbelt views....very private.
* Master bath with tile shower and jetted soaking tub.
* Downstairs is the Family room and it has a gas fireplace.
* Den/office downstairs.
* 4th bedroom and full bathroom downstairs make for great guest quarters.
* Top of the line, super energy efficient Gas Furnace.
* Tankless hot water system will save on energy costs and will never run out of hot water.
* The rear yard is large with a big lawn area and plenty of space for gardening.
* large garden shed with electricity.
* The home sits on a culdesac with no traffic.
* The home is wired for a generator in case the power goes out...generator is included.
* Room for RV Parking.
* The feel of the country yet close to all amenities. 3 miles to Downtown Woodinville, 7 Miles to Downtown Redmond.
No cats...small dog considered.
Call with questions or to arrange a time to see this home. (425) 908-7989 | Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18221 NE 189th St have any available units?
18221 NE 189th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18221 NE 189th St have?
Some of 18221 NE 189th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18221 NE 189th St currently offering any rent specials?
18221 NE 189th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18221 NE 189th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18221 NE 189th St is pet friendly.
Does 18221 NE 189th St offer parking?
Yes, 18221 NE 189th St offers parking.
Does 18221 NE 189th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18221 NE 189th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18221 NE 189th St have a pool?
No, 18221 NE 189th St does not have a pool.
Does 18221 NE 189th St have accessible units?
No, 18221 NE 189th St does not have accessible units.
Does 18221 NE 189th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18221 NE 189th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18221 NE 189th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18221 NE 189th St does not have units with air conditioning.
