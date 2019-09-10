18221 NE 189th St

Amenities

Woodinville Cottage Lake. 3/4 acre. 3 Miles to Woodinville, Big RV Parking - Well maintained home on private 3/4 acre lot in a community of homes on large lots.

* The Living room and dining room feature a vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors.

* Kitchen with granite counters.

* Large sun deck off the kitchen withe greenbelt views....very private.

* Master bath with tile shower and jetted soaking tub.

* Downstairs is the Family room and it has a gas fireplace.

* Den/office downstairs.

* 4th bedroom and full bathroom downstairs make for great guest quarters.

* Top of the line, super energy efficient Gas Furnace.

* Tankless hot water system will save on energy costs and will never run out of hot water.

* The rear yard is large with a big lawn area and plenty of space for gardening.

* large garden shed with electricity.

* The home sits on a culdesac with no traffic.

* The home is wired for a generator in case the power goes out...generator is included.

* Room for RV Parking.

* The feel of the country yet close to all amenities. 3 miles to Downtown Woodinville, 7 Miles to Downtown Redmond.

No cats...small dog considered.

Call with questions or to arrange a time to see this home. (425) 908-7989 | Gregory Property Management.



