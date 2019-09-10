18221 NE 189th St

Amenities
Woodinville Cottage Lake. 3/4 acre. 3 Miles to Woodinville, Big RV Parking - Well maintained home on private 3/4 acre lot in a community of homes on large lots.
* The Living room and dining room feature a vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors.
* Kitchen with granite counters.
* Large sun deck off the kitchen withe greenbelt views....very private.
* Master bath with tile shower and jetted soaking tub.
* Downstairs is the Family room and it has a gas fireplace.
* Den/office downstairs.
* 4th bedroom and full bathroom downstairs make for great guest quarters.
* Top of the line, super energy efficient Gas Furnace.
* Tankless hot water system will save on energy costs and will never run out of hot water.
* The rear yard is large with a big lawn area and plenty of space for gardening.
* large garden shed with electricity.
* The home sits on a culdesac with no traffic.
* The home is wired for a generator in case the power goes out...generator is included.
* Room for RV Parking.
* The feel of the country yet close to all amenities. 3 miles to Downtown Woodinville, 7 Miles to Downtown Redmond.
No cats...small dog considered.
Call with questions or to arrange a time to see this home. (425) 908-7989 | Gregory Property Management.
