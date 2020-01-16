All apartments in Cottage Lake
Find more places like 18212 190th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Lake, WA
/
18212 190th Pl NE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

18212 190th Pl NE

18212 190th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18212 190th Place Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
game room
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Custom executive home. Gated community. 4 car garage. Beautiful yard. Covered Patio. Large Spa and waterfall - This home is a classic beauty with many custom features located in the desirable Street of Dreams community. Quality craftsmanship and quality materials throughout.
* Master bedroom is on the main floor and features a huge walk in closet, a fireplace, and a beautiful 5-piece en-suite bathroom with soaking tub next to the fireplace.
* The front door opens into a two story foyer with a beautiful rounded staircase.
* Family room off the kitchen features a wall of custom bookshelves and cabinets.
* The kitchen has granite counters and a center island with breakfast bar.
* The home is spacious and even has a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf!
* Main floor den/office with built in bookshelves and big window viewing the yard.
* Upstairs bonus room is a perfect home theater or game room.
*The back yard is just beautiful! Large covered patio with built in BBQ and fireplace, natural creek style waterfall, specimen plants, trees and bushes everywhere.
*The Swim Spa (pool/hot tub combo) is built into the patio and is extra-large. Turn down the heat in summer and you have a perfect wading pool to cool off.Push a button to extend the cover over the hot tub.
* Hidden behind the trees is a putting green and boccie ball court.
* 4 car garage has plenty of room for cars and storage.
* 2 year lease available.
No cats. Dog under 20 lbs. considered. (please call 4252955902)
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3268339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18212 190th Pl NE have any available units?
18212 190th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18212 190th Pl NE have?
Some of 18212 190th Pl NE's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18212 190th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
18212 190th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18212 190th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18212 190th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 18212 190th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18212 190th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE have a pool?
Yes, 18212 190th Pl NE has a pool.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 18212 190th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18212 190th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18212 190th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18212 190th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAWoodinville, WADuvall, WAMill Creek East, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMonroe, WA
Mill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAAlderwood Manor, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WALake Stickney, WAMercer Island, WAKlahanie, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WANewcastle, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College