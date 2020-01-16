18212 190th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court game room parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Custom executive home. Gated community. 4 car garage. Beautiful yard. Covered Patio. Large Spa and waterfall - This home is a classic beauty with many custom features located in the desirable Street of Dreams community. Quality craftsmanship and quality materials throughout.

* Master bedroom is on the main floor and features a huge walk in closet, a fireplace, and a beautiful 5-piece en-suite bathroom with soaking tub next to the fireplace.

* The front door opens into a two story foyer with a beautiful rounded staircase.

* Family room off the kitchen features a wall of custom bookshelves and cabinets.

* The kitchen has granite counters and a center island with breakfast bar.

* The home is spacious and even has a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf!

* Main floor den/office with built in bookshelves and big window viewing the yard.

* Upstairs bonus room is a perfect home theater or game room.

*The back yard is just beautiful! Large covered patio with built in BBQ and fireplace, natural creek style waterfall, specimen plants, trees and bushes everywhere.

*The Swim Spa (pool/hot tub combo) is built into the patio and is extra-large. Turn down the heat in summer and you have a perfect wading pool to cool off.Push a button to extend the cover over the hot tub.

* Hidden behind the trees is a putting green and boccie ball court.

* 4 car garage has plenty of room for cars and storage.

* 2 year lease available.

No cats. Dog under 20 lbs. considered. (please call 4252955902)

Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management



(RLNE3268339)