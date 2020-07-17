Amenities
Private Studio Apartment - Property Id: 306136
Unique, Private Studio Apartment, no lease. 685 sq ft.
So much better, this is Not in an apartment building.
A Must See. Full kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwaster & long 10-ft gourmet cooking counter that includes a built-in computer desk. Walk in closet & lots of free storage. Lots of windows which make a happy feeling, gas stove fireplace. Has an especially large bathroom that is really nice. Gardens, private picnic table w/BBQ area, sports court, plenty of secure close parking, no crime, well lite. Minutes to 405, grocery stores/Costco, shopping, Burke-Gilman Trail, 12-screen cinema. In Woodinville, close to Redmond/Kirkland/Bothell. Friendly dog under
35 lbs ok. Dog walking areas on site. No Smoking
Call or Leave Message (206) 948-1391
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17720-164th-ave-ne-woodinville-wa/306136
Property Id 306136
(RLNE5951106)