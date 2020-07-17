All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

17720 164th Ave NE

17720 164th Avenue Northeast · (206) 948-1391
Location

17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Private Studio Apartment - Property Id: 306136

Unique, Private Studio Apartment, no lease. 685 sq ft.
So much better, this is Not in an apartment building.
A Must See. Full kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwaster & long 10-ft gourmet cooking counter that includes a built-in computer desk. Walk in closet & lots of free storage. Lots of windows which make a happy feeling, gas stove fireplace. Has an especially large bathroom that is really nice. Gardens, private picnic table w/BBQ area, sports court, plenty of secure close parking, no crime, well lite. Minutes to 405, grocery stores/Costco, shopping, Burke-Gilman Trail, 12-screen cinema. In Woodinville, close to Redmond/Kirkland/Bothell. Friendly dog under
35 lbs ok. Dog walking areas on site. No Smoking
Call or Leave Message (206) 948-1391
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17720-164th-ave-ne-woodinville-wa/306136
Property Id 306136

(RLNE5951106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

