16407 - 224th Ave. N.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tucked away in Saybrook - Sip your morning coffee or evening wine on the balcony. Entertain on the expansive deck. Play on massive lawn surrounded by trees. Enjoy the sanctuary of this John Buchan home made for good living - thoughtful finishes and brilliant natural light grace a generous, well-designed floor plan. Host a big game in the family room, prepared in a beautifully remodeled kitchen. While away a Sunday in your master suite with resort inspired bath. Nestled in Saybrook, 2 blocks to Northshore's East Ridge Elementary.



(RLNE4246017)