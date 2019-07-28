All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

16407 - 224th Ave. N.E.

16407 224th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16407 224th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tucked away in Saybrook - Sip your morning coffee or evening wine on the balcony. Entertain on the expansive deck. Play on massive lawn surrounded by trees. Enjoy the sanctuary of this John Buchan home made for good living - thoughtful finishes and brilliant natural light grace a generous, well-designed floor plan. Host a big game in the family room, prepared in a beautifully remodeled kitchen. While away a Sunday in your master suite with resort inspired bath. Nestled in Saybrook, 2 blocks to Northshore's East Ridge Elementary.

(RLNE4246017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have any available units?
16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have?
Some of 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. offers parking.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have a pool?
No, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16407 - 224th Ave. N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
