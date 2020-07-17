15626 224th Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



This is a super nice custom home In Saybrook, built with top quality craftsmanship throughout. Sitting on over 1/2 acres in the sought after community of Saybrook Estates.

* Covered front porch with copper roof.

* Enter into tall ceilings and a grand open stairway.

* The kitchen is just beautiful and was recently remodeled with top quality materials and features. Breakfast bar, Pantry.

* Main floor office space with French doors.

* The Family room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace and built in shelves

* The Kitchen table area features windows overlooking the patio and yard.

* Laundry room with cabinets and folding counter washer and dryer included.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a large Bonus room with high ceilings.

* Master bedroom with tall ceilings and Master bath features a soaking tub, a glass enclosed tile shower, and a Large walk in closet.

*Huge driveway with turnaround and 3 car garage.



24 month lease is available with option for longer.



This is an excellent value in an excellent neighborhood. Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs. will be considered.



Gregory Property Management.



Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114



(RLNE4278242)