Cottage Lake, WA
15626 224th Ct NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15626 224th Ct NE

15626 224th Court Northeast · (425) 217-3598
Location

15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15626 224th Ct NE · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

This is a super nice custom home In Saybrook, built with top quality craftsmanship throughout. Sitting on over 1/2 acres in the sought after community of Saybrook Estates.
* Covered front porch with copper roof.
* Enter into tall ceilings and a grand open stairway.
* The kitchen is just beautiful and was recently remodeled with top quality materials and features. Breakfast bar, Pantry.
* Main floor office space with French doors.
* The Family room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace and built in shelves
* The Kitchen table area features windows overlooking the patio and yard.
* Laundry room with cabinets and folding counter washer and dryer included.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a large Bonus room with high ceilings.
* Master bedroom with tall ceilings and Master bath features a soaking tub, a glass enclosed tile shower, and a Large walk in closet.
*Huge driveway with turnaround and 3 car garage.

24 month lease is available with option for longer.

This is an excellent value in an excellent neighborhood. Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs. will be considered.

Gregory Property Management.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114

(RLNE4278242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 224th Ct NE have any available units?
15626 224th Ct NE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15626 224th Ct NE have?
Some of 15626 224th Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15626 224th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
15626 224th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 224th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15626 224th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 15626 224th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15626 224th Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 15626 224th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 15626 224th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15626 224th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15626 224th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15626 224th Ct NE has units with air conditioning.
