14304 172nd Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*APPLICATION PENDING* FALL SPECIAL $1,000 off Rent! Stunning Redmond Home with Finished Basement! 4 suites! - $$$1,000 off 1st month's rent! Take advantage of this fabulous FALL SPECIAL!



This stunning 4 bed, 4 bath home is recently renovated to include 4th bedroom, 4th bathroom, and kitchenette on the lower level of the home (this area can be used as a fifth bedroom). Not only does the renovation include an additional bedroom and bathroom, but also additional hook ups for a second set of washer/dryers! This house has 4 suites! The home is tucked away from the main road, surrounded by beautiful evergreens! You will feel like you are in your own private oasis, but still close enough to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Monthly landscaping included. 2 miles from Woodinville Wine Country and just a 15 minute drive to Redmond's Microsoft Campus!



SQ FT:3342

YEAR BUILT: 1985

COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Monthly landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3450

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5064846)