Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

14304 172nd Ave NE

14304 172nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14304 172nd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98052
English Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*APPLICATION PENDING* FALL SPECIAL $1,000 off Rent! Stunning Redmond Home with Finished Basement! 4 suites! - $$$1,000 off 1st month's rent! Take advantage of this fabulous FALL SPECIAL!

This stunning 4 bed, 4 bath home is recently renovated to include 4th bedroom, 4th bathroom, and kitchenette on the lower level of the home (this area can be used as a fifth bedroom). Not only does the renovation include an additional bedroom and bathroom, but also additional hook ups for a second set of washer/dryers! This house has 4 suites! The home is tucked away from the main road, surrounded by beautiful evergreens! You will feel like you are in your own private oasis, but still close enough to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Monthly landscaping included. 2 miles from Woodinville Wine Country and just a 15 minute drive to Redmond's Microsoft Campus!

SQ FT:3342
YEAR BUILT: 1985
COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Monthly landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5064846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have any available units?
14304 172nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 14304 172nd Ave NE have?
Some of 14304 172nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14304 172nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14304 172nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14304 172nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14304 172nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 14304 172nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14304 172nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14304 172nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14304 172nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14304 172nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14304 172nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14304 172nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
