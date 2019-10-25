14304 172nd Ave NE

Amenities
*APPLICATION PENDING* FALL SPECIAL $1,000 off Rent! Stunning Redmond Home with Finished Basement! 4 suites! - $$$1,000 off 1st month's rent! Take advantage of this fabulous FALL SPECIAL!
This stunning 4 bed, 4 bath home is recently renovated to include 4th bedroom, 4th bathroom, and kitchenette on the lower level of the home (this area can be used as a fifth bedroom). Not only does the renovation include an additional bedroom and bathroom, but also additional hook ups for a second set of washer/dryers! This house has 4 suites! The home is tucked away from the main road, surrounded by beautiful evergreens! You will feel like you are in your own private oasis, but still close enough to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Monthly landscaping included. 2 miles from Woodinville Wine Country and just a 15 minute drive to Redmond's Microsoft Campus!
SQ FT:3342
YEAR BUILT: 1985
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Monthly landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5064846)