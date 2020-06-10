All apartments in Cottage Lake
Cottage Lake, WA
14049 159th Ave NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

14049 159th Ave NE

14049 159th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14049 159th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98072

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
Woodinville Hollywood Hill Private Acre. Perfectly maintained home. Bonus room. Guest Quarters.
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

A beautiful private setting on Hollywood Hill. Just up the hill from St. Michelle winery and downtown Woodinville. Easy access to Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue and Bothell. The home is in top condition and has been very well maintained.
* Large circular driveway leads to a stamped concrete parking pad and front patio.
* The Kitchen was nicely updated with black granite counter tops.
* Spacious Living room and separate dining room.
* Upstairs are the bedrooms including a Master with French doors and balcony overlooking the private rear yard.
* Master bathroom has double sinks and a walk-in tile and glass block shower.
* The master closet has built in drawers and shelves.
* Downstairs are two Bonus rooms. Guest quarters, home theater, home gym, home office....a lot of space and many uses.
* The back yard is 100% private and pristine.
* Stamped concrete back patio and walkway to both sides of the house.
Small Dog considered. No cats.

Small Dog considered. No cats.
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4959001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

