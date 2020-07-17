Amenities

6760 Columbia Beach Dr. Available 09/01/20 Private Park-Like Beach Comes With This Home! - ***Application Pending*** This unique, waterfront home just seconds from the Clinton Ferry is PERFECT for commuters or anyone who wants easy access to the mainland. A large living room adjacent to the kitchen, and a large sun room provide ample open space to enjoy the terrific views. A HUGE wrap around deck as well as vacant lot across the street means lots of space for outdoor enjoyment of our beautiful Whidbey Island Summers. Spacious master suite on ground floor includes a large soaking tub and separate shower and two closets. Upstairs is an additional bedrooms including an apartment with kitchenette, bath, private balcony and private entrance. Enjoy beach time on the included vacant lot across the street and watch splashing whales and ferry travels. Sorry, this is a pet free home and no smoking. Available late August!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1877397)