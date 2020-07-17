All apartments in Clinton
6760 Columbia Beach Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

6760 Columbia Beach Dr.

6760 Columbia Beach Drive · (360) 331-6636 ext. 0000
Location

6760 Columbia Beach Drive, Clinton, WA 98236

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2380 sqft

Amenities

6760 Columbia Beach Dr. Available 09/01/20 Private Park-Like Beach Comes With This Home! - ***Application Pending*** This unique, waterfront home just seconds from the Clinton Ferry is PERFECT for commuters or anyone who wants easy access to the mainland. A large living room adjacent to the kitchen, and a large sun room provide ample open space to enjoy the terrific views. A HUGE wrap around deck as well as vacant lot across the street means lots of space for outdoor enjoyment of our beautiful Whidbey Island Summers. Spacious master suite on ground floor includes a large soaking tub and separate shower and two closets. Upstairs is an additional bedrooms including an apartment with kitchenette, bath, private balcony and private entrance. Enjoy beach time on the included vacant lot across the street and watch splashing whales and ferry travels. Sorry, this is a pet free home and no smoking. Available late August!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have any available units?
6760 Columbia Beach Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6760 Columbia Beach Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. offer parking?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have a pool?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6760 Columbia Beach Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
