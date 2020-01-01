4830 Verbena Lane Unit B

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Lower Level Apartment Close to Clinton Ferry - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level apartment is within 5 minutes of the Mukilteo ferry and provides spectacular mountain and water views. Upper level will remain vacant, but owners will occupy the space on some weekends. Very clean, 1350 sqft with tons of storage! Spacious yard and beautiful gardens. Owners handle landscaping. Private entrance for tenant, washer and dryer included in for tenant use. Electric forced air heat throughout, with a wood stove in the living room. Kitchen includes fridge, stove top burners and microwave. Lots of cabinet space. 12 month lease. Utilities included in rent are water, power and septic. Tenant pays for wifi (optional) Sorry, no pets, non-smoker. Call now to schedule a viewing!



No Pets Allowed



