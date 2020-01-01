All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, WA
/
4830 Verbena Lane Unit B
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

4830 Verbena Lane Unit B

4830 Verbena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4830 Verbena Lane, Clinton, WA 98236

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Lower Level Apartment Close to Clinton Ferry - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level apartment is within 5 minutes of the Mukilteo ferry and provides spectacular mountain and water views. Upper level will remain vacant, but owners will occupy the space on some weekends. Very clean, 1350 sqft with tons of storage! Spacious yard and beautiful gardens. Owners handle landscaping. Private entrance for tenant, washer and dryer included in for tenant use. Electric forced air heat throughout, with a wood stove in the living room. Kitchen includes fridge, stove top burners and microwave. Lots of cabinet space. 12 month lease. Utilities included in rent are water, power and septic. Tenant pays for wifi (optional) Sorry, no pets, non-smoker. Call now to schedule a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have any available units?
4830 Verbena Lane Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, WA.
What amenities does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have?
Some of 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Verbena Lane Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B offer parking?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have a pool?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 Verbena Lane Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMukilteo, WAPicnic Point, WAMarysville, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek, WA
Eastmont, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMill Creek East, WASilver Firs, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAArlington, WAWoodinville, WABainbridge Island, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College