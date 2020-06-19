All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8202 South 116th Street

8202 South 116th Street · (425) 528-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8202 South 116th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/TVSvZHQJ4xs

Welcome to this freshly renovated 3 bed/1 bath Seattle home! Inside features fully renovated kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Original and refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The massive backyard is a gardener's paradise with much potential and privacy fence on three sides. Conveniently located near I-405, I-5 and 167 and with access to bus line. Near major grocery stores, Southcenter mall, Lightrail and many dining options.

*All applicants over the age of 18 must apply.
*$40 application fee.
*Tenant pays all utilities
*Up to 2 pets OK, no size limit. Pet rent $50 month, no pet deposit.
*Exterior outlet for electric car charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 South 116th Street have any available units?
8202 South 116th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8202 South 116th Street have?
Some of 8202 South 116th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 South 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8202 South 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 South 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 South 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8202 South 116th Street offer parking?
No, 8202 South 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8202 South 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 South 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 South 116th Street have a pool?
No, 8202 South 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8202 South 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 8202 South 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 South 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 South 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 South 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8202 South 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
