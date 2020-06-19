8202 South 116th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/TVSvZHQJ4xs



Welcome to this freshly renovated 3 bed/1 bath Seattle home! Inside features fully renovated kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Original and refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The massive backyard is a gardener's paradise with much potential and privacy fence on three sides. Conveniently located near I-405, I-5 and 167 and with access to bus line. Near major grocery stores, Southcenter mall, Lightrail and many dining options.



*All applicants over the age of 18 must apply.

*$40 application fee.

*Tenant pays all utilities

*Up to 2 pets OK, no size limit. Pet rent $50 month, no pet deposit.

*Exterior outlet for electric car charging.