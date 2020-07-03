All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated January 30 2020

7450 S 116th Pl

7450 South 116th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7450 South 116th Place, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
*$500.00 OFF RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL* If you sign a lease in December.

This charming, spacious well cared for home, features an excellent layout on two levels. Tons of natural light and hardwoods. A wonderful backyard & patio area for bbq's year around.

The main floor has two very good size bedrooms with large closets, one with an ensuite full bath. There is also another full-size bathroom on the main floor. The kitchen is connected to the dining area, with enough room to add an island between.

Upstairs there are two smaller coved ceiling matching rooms, that could also be used as bedrooms for children, an office, play area or art studio space. There is a modern 1/2 bath upstairs.

The backyard features a large patio with dining and seating area. It even comes with a nice gas grill! Off the backyard is also a good-sized storage shed for seasonal storage, bikes or sports equipment. Washer & dryer included.

The layout of this home is fantastic and offers everyone their own private space. This home is in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located two blocks from a bus line to downtown Seattle, and just a short drive to shopping in Rainer Beach or Renton. Lakeridge Elementry is within walking distance.

To qualify:
- Household income 2.7 times the rent
- Credit score 550 and above
- Min. 2 years of positive rental history

For more information on the screening criteria, you can visit our website at fullservicepm.com

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,800 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you, and will be converted/credited to the security deposit at move-in, if approved.

Keywords: The Landing, Boeing Renton, Lakeridge, Skyway, 106, VMAC

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
