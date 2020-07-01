All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

7449 128th St

7449 South 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7449 South 128th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Private Skyway Escape - **Application Pending**

Meticulously updated and lovingly maintained, this spacious family home is truly unique and bursting with features. The home has been designed to fully take advantage of the spectacular mountain views that can be appreciated from nearly every room in the home. The open concept flow is highlighted by the hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and high-end finishes throughout the space. There is plenty of room to relax or entertain in the main living area upstairs or in the bonus living area with a wet bar downstairs! You will enjoy the mountain views even more from the patio or second-story wraparound deck perfect to relax with your morning coffee.

**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 11/15/19

#5024 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5252797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 128th St have any available units?
7449 128th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 7449 128th St have?
Some of 7449 128th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 128th St currently offering any rent specials?
7449 128th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 128th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 128th St is pet friendly.
Does 7449 128th St offer parking?
Yes, 7449 128th St offers parking.
Does 7449 128th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 128th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 128th St have a pool?
No, 7449 128th St does not have a pool.
Does 7449 128th St have accessible units?
No, 7449 128th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 128th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7449 128th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7449 128th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7449 128th St has units with air conditioning.

