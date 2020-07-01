7449 128th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Private Skyway Escape - **Application Pending**



Meticulously updated and lovingly maintained, this spacious family home is truly unique and bursting with features. The home has been designed to fully take advantage of the spectacular mountain views that can be appreciated from nearly every room in the home. The open concept flow is highlighted by the hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and high-end finishes throughout the space. There is plenty of room to relax or entertain in the main living area upstairs or in the bonus living area with a wet bar downstairs! You will enjoy the mountain views even more from the patio or second-story wraparound deck perfect to relax with your morning coffee.



**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 11/15/19



