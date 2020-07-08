13127 83rd Lane S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Brand new townhome in Earlington Village - Welcome home to Earlington Village, Renton's newest townhome community. Be the first to live in this beautiful home! This open concept townhome offers three levels with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two car garage. The Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes high end Frigidaire Pro Series stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and AC. Community amenities will include sport court, park and community garden. Convenient location to I5, I405 & hwy 167, just minutes from the Landing. This home is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5758041)