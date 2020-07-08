All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
13127 83rd Lane S

No Longer Available
Location

13127 83rd Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
community garden
Brand new townhome in Earlington Village - Welcome home to Earlington Village, Renton's newest townhome community. Be the first to live in this beautiful home! This open concept townhome offers three levels with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two car garage. The Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes high end Frigidaire Pro Series stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and AC. Community amenities will include sport court, park and community garden. Convenient location to I5, I405 & hwy 167, just minutes from the Landing. This home is a must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

