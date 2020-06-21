All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11847 68th Ave S

11847 68th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11847 68th Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Beautiful 1920 square foot single family residence located in Seattle, Washington. It features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 3 uncovered parking spots with plenty of street parking. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood floors throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. For climate control, the home features forced air heating (gas) and a wood-burning fireplace. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth granite counters and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A single dog is allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Skyway Park, Lakeridge Park and Codiga Park

Nearby Schools:
Rainier View - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Lakeridge Elementary - 0.5 miles, 5/10
Campbell Hill Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 3/10
Muslim Youth Academy - 0.67 miles

Bus lines:
107 - 0.0 miles
106 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4658947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11847 68th Ave S have any available units?
11847 68th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 11847 68th Ave S have?
Some of 11847 68th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11847 68th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
11847 68th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11847 68th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11847 68th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 11847 68th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 11847 68th Ave S offers parking.
Does 11847 68th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11847 68th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11847 68th Ave S have a pool?
No, 11847 68th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 11847 68th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 11847 68th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 11847 68th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11847 68th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 11847 68th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11847 68th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
