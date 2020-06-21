11847 68th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 1920 square foot single family residence located in Seattle, Washington. It features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 3 uncovered parking spots with plenty of street parking. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood floors throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. For climate control, the home features forced air heating (gas) and a wood-burning fireplace. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth granite counters and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A single dog is allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Skyway Park, Lakeridge Park and Codiga Park



Nearby Schools:

Rainier View - 0.69 miles, 8/10

Lakeridge Elementary - 0.5 miles, 5/10

Campbell Hill Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 3/10

Muslim Youth Academy - 0.67 miles



Bus lines:

107 - 0.0 miles

106 - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4658947)