11035 Cornell Ave. South

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3BR/1BA Lakeridge Rambler - Available now. Lovely 3BR/1BA rambler in Lakeridge area of South Seattle. Home features living room with fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, fresh paint, spacious 1-car garage & large back yard. Washer/dryer hook-ups. 12-month lease; $1,795 deposit; small pet considered with additional deposit; No Smoking.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE5823648)