Brush Prairie, WA
Highland Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

Highland Crossing Apartments

11806 NE 122nd Ave · (360) 245-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA 98682

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Z240 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit X219A · Avail. Aug 9

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit DD300 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit EE306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit G058 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit J082 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
WELCOME TO HIGHLAND CROSSING!You're sure to find your new home at Highland Crossing where we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Highland Crossing is located in a scenic community just outside Vancouver in the neighborhoods of Orchards and Battle Ground. We offer easy access to highways for a stress-free morning commute and our floor plans come complete with full sized washers and dryers and air conditioning for added comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500-$1500 based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $200 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Doorstep garbage service $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky
Storage Details: Depending on size - additional $40 or $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Highland Crossing Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highland Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Highland Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
