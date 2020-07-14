Highland Crossing Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly accepts section 8 business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

WELCOME TO HIGHLAND CROSSING!You're sure to find your new home at Highland Crossing where we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Highland Crossing is located in a scenic community just outside Vancouver in the neighborhoods of Orchards and Battle Ground. We offer easy access to highways for a stress-free morning commute and our floor plans come complete with full sized washers and dryers and air conditioning for added comfort.