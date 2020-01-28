All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated July 9 2019 at 8:06 PM

638 Shirehill Street

638 Shirehill St · No Longer Available
Location

638 Shirehill St, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely Central Kitsap neighborhood of Brandywine; convenient to Highway 303, PSNS and the hospital. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are open and inviting. All bedrooms are located upstairs with the laundry room for convenient access. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom. The 2 other bedrooms have direct access to the Jack and Jill style full bath. Low maintenance yard is complemented by community grounds with playgrounds and open spaces. One small to medium pet maybe possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Shirehill Street have any available units?
638 Shirehill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 638 Shirehill Street currently offering any rent specials?
638 Shirehill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Shirehill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Shirehill Street is pet friendly.
Does 638 Shirehill Street offer parking?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not offer parking.
Does 638 Shirehill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Shirehill Street have a pool?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not have a pool.
Does 638 Shirehill Street have accessible units?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Shirehill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Shirehill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Shirehill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
