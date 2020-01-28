638 Shirehill Street

Amenities

Open concept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely Central Kitsap neighborhood of Brandywine; convenient to Highway 303, PSNS and the hospital. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are open and inviting. All bedrooms are located upstairs with the laundry room for convenient access. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom. The 2 other bedrooms have direct access to the Jack and Jill style full bath. Low maintenance yard is complemented by community grounds with playgrounds and open spaces. One small to medium pet maybe possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.