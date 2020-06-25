All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

612 HIGH AVENUE

612 High Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 High Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vintage Union Hill Neighborhood Home! - This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath, 1,975 sq.ft. Union Hill home has so many original details, including hardwood floors, pocket windows, mail slot and even a laundry chute! It has only been enhanced with modern touches, including a gas fireplace and new stainless-steel appliances.This charming home features a top floor master-suite with new carpeting, walk in closet and spacious bathroom with 6 ft clawfoot tub. New washer and dryer are next to the finished basement bonus-room. Ample storage, workshop area and attached garage with direct interior access to the kitchen. The securely fenced, private and sunny landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining. Features mature trees, automated irrigation system, brick patio and low-voltage lighting. Lawn care service included in rent.
Ample off-street parking for 3 cars.
Walking distance to Bremerton Ferry, PSNS, Olympic College & shopping!
Available early October. Tenant liability insurance required. Small pets considered with approval & additional security deposit. Home currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. To schedule a showing please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com

(RLNE2612189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have any available units?
612 HIGH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 612 HIGH AVENUE have?
Some of 612 HIGH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 HIGH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
612 HIGH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 HIGH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 HIGH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 612 HIGH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 HIGH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 612 HIGH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 612 HIGH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 HIGH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 HIGH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 HIGH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

