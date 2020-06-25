612 HIGH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Vintage Union Hill Neighborhood Home! - This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath, 1,975 sq.ft. Union Hill home has so many original details, including hardwood floors, pocket windows, mail slot and even a laundry chute! It has only been enhanced with modern touches, including a gas fireplace and new stainless-steel appliances.This charming home features a top floor master-suite with new carpeting, walk in closet and spacious bathroom with 6 ft clawfoot tub. New washer and dryer are next to the finished basement bonus-room. Ample storage, workshop area and attached garage with direct interior access to the kitchen. The securely fenced, private and sunny landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining. Features mature trees, automated irrigation system, brick patio and low-voltage lighting. Lawn care service included in rent.

Ample off-street parking for 3 cars.

Walking distance to Bremerton Ferry, PSNS, Olympic College & shopping!

Available early October. Tenant liability insurance required. Small pets considered with approval & additional security deposit. Home currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. To schedule a showing please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com



