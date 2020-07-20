All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:22 PM

609 Sheridan Road

609 NE Sheridan Rd · No Longer Available
Location

609 NE Sheridan Rd, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex conveniently located in East Bremerton, close to Lions Field Park, bus lines, shopping, and schools. This unit has all new carpeting throughout, spacious living room, open floor plan with sizable kitchen including eating area and washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen access to the single carport with full-width built-in storage shed towards the back. Double width driveway for additional parking. Landscape maintenance included. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Sheridan Road have any available units?
609 Sheridan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 609 Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
609 Sheridan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
No, 609 Sheridan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 609 Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 609 Sheridan Road offers parking.
Does 609 Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 609 Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 609 Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 609 Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Sheridan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Sheridan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
