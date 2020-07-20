609 Sheridan Road

Amenities

w/d hookup carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex conveniently located in East Bremerton, close to Lions Field Park, bus lines, shopping, and schools. This unit has all new carpeting throughout, spacious living room, open floor plan with sizable kitchen including eating area and washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen access to the single carport with full-width built-in storage shed towards the back. Double width driveway for additional parking. Landscape maintenance included. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.