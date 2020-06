Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom with open living room, separate dining area, attached one car garage, and large back deck.



Big front porch, near Lions Park, Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton and ferry terminal. All kitchen appliances included plus washer/dryer hookups.



Small to medium dog considered with breed restrictions and pet fee. No cats. Sorry, we do not accept third party credit reports. Call now, 360-377-5699.